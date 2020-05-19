Richard Collins, of Branford, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Lake City VA Medical Center. He was 78 years old. He passed away from complications of Cancer. Mr. Collins moved to Florida 36 years ago from Wisconsin. He was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. He had a Green Bay "Packer Mobile" convertible that he hand painted Green and Gold. Mr. Collins also loved boating, and had a dozen or more boats in his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, son, step-daughter, step-son, and his sister. Seven Grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.

No services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

