The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Richard F. Greaves, 77, of Homosassa, FL who died on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Crystal River, FL will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3:00 p. m. at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Mr. Mitch Robison officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Beverly Hills, FL.

Mr. Greaves was born on June 20, 1942 and was the son of the late Frederick F. and Florence (Buhrer) Greaves. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired as a cable lineman from Verizon. He was a fitness enthusiast and enjoyed running, bicycling and racquetball as well as spending time with his friends at the gym. He loved going to the beach. Mr. Greaves was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars as well as a member of the Elks Lodge and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Richard F. Greaves, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Grace Fisher, his daughter, Courtney Stewart of Nashua, NH and a brother Frederick Greaves of Chelmsford, MA. Mr. Greaves is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Cody Austin, Chloe Stewart, Emma Stewart and Robert Stewart, Jr.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Mr. Greaves memory to the 3709 W. Jetton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629 or online at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 18, 2019