Richard Francis Hayden Jr., 70, of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 20th, 2019. He was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on October 28th, 1948. Richard graduated from Seminole High School in 1966. He was married to Emily Davies, and later went on to marry Mercedes Musso-Walters.

Richard had a career in cabinet manufacturing for Hayden Woodworks, Deem Cabinets, and House of Cabinets. He had a passion for NASCAR, diving, and woodworking. He also drove race cars in demolition derby's figure eights, and loved to both watch drag races as well as to visit Daytona Beach.

Richard is survived by his Daughter Jessica Hayden, as well step-children Erica Aiken, Jacqueline Lewis, and Victoria Thompson. He is also survived by his Grand-Children Marissa King, Gabrielle King, Shadad Sabir, Rashied Sabir, Xavier Montes, and Adam Givens. Richard is also survived by his Sisters Rose Kieffer, Sandy Deloaeh, and Renee Hayden, as well as his Father Richard Hayden Sr. Richard is predeceased by his Mother Veronica LeFevre, and Sister Susan Hayden.

The family would like to thank, Doctor Rao, and the team at the Florida Cancer Specialists in Lecanto, Florida. As well as, all those that helped Richard though his treatments at CMH. The family would also like to thank Richard's business partner at House of Cabinets Jerry Bass for his support though these difficult times.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fero Funeral Home 5955 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, Fl.