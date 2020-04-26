Richard Gust Kaiser, 85, of Homosassa passed away on April 16 of natural causes under the loving care of his family and staff at Sugarmill Manor Assisted Living. He was born in Cleveland, OH to Edna (Atkinson) and Harvey Kaiser. Upon graduation from high school Richard entered the U.S. Army and served as a tank driver during the Korean War before being honorably discharged in 1956.
In 1964 Richard proudly joined the Structural Iron Workers Union where he spent the next several decades with his brothers at Local 17 until his retirement. In 1999 he became a Homosassa snowbird to escape the cold weather and later returned to Hudson, FL to become a full-time resident. In early 2019 Richard moved back to Homosassa to be closer to his family. He held memberships to the VFW 6768 in Northfield, Ohio and many other organizations including the Moose, Eagles and Elks lodges while living there and most recently transferred his membership to the American Legion Post 166 in Homosassa.
Richard was always ready to lend a helping hand and never met a stranger. He enjoyed attending barbecues and having impromptu parties as long as we was spending time with family and his many friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, step-daughter Sally Yusko, son-in-law Mike Philbin and close companion Jeanne Pollack. Richard is survived by his two daughters; Rochelle (Ray) Kaiser and Renea Philbin; step-son Steve Yusko; grandson Ray (Lisa) Kaiser; granddaughter Christine Philbin; two great-grandchildren; Ashlyn and Benjamin Kaiser; several other family members and numerous friends from Ohio to Florida.
A service will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery with full honors after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Services are under the direction of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home of Hudson, FL (727) 868-4441.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020