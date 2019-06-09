Richard (Dick) Grant Morton, 74, of Dunnellon, Florida passed away June 1, 2019. He was born July 3, 1944 in Haverhill, Massachusetts to the late Richard and Shirley Morton. Mr. Morton had moved to this area 10 years ago from Plaistow, New Hampshire and was a retired Electronics Tech with Raytheon Corporation and was Past President and Past Secretary at the Kiwanis Club of West Citrus. Mr. Morton enjoyed the latest technology, photography, and travelling. He truly had a passion for the Kiwanis motto "Changing the world, one child, and one community at a time." He recently became a supporter of the arts through his granddaughter Bailey Jet. In addition to his parents. He was preceded in death by his niece Karen Morton and granddaughter, Meagan Wilson.

He is survived by his companion, Kathy McAvoy, two children, Steven Michael (Alicia) Morton, and Tracy Marie Vaughn and her companion Bill Alm, two siblings, James (Margaret) Morton and Susan Smith,two nephews, Jason Morton and Brian (Victoria) Coffey, niece, Rebecca Morton, four grandchildren, Bailey Vaughn, Ian Morton, Cory Vaughn, and Taylor Cagle.

Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida on June 28th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Kiwanis Club of West Citrus would be appreciated in Mr. Morton's name. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.

