Name: Richard J. Burke

Residence: Lecanto, FL (formerly Amesbury, MA)

Date of Death: August 15, 2020

Born: April 30, 1942

Parents: Joseph M. Burke and Mary P. (McManus) Burke of Lynn, MA (predeceased)

Richard graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1959. Served in the United States Airforce. Received his Bachelors of Business degree from Northeastern University. Worked at the Lynn General Electric facility as a Manager of Systems Information. Member of Citrus Hills Country Club, Citrus Hills, FL.

Richard is survived by: His brother, Hugh J. Burke and his wife Mary of Tampa FL. (formerly Saugus, MA)

Niece: Erin E Powers and her husband Eric of Boxford, MA

Grand Niece: Claire E. Powers

Niece: Megan M. Brewster and her husband Robert of Tampa, FL.

Grand Niece: Blake M. Brewster

Grand Nephew: Burke R. Brewster

Sister: Mary Jane McQuarrie and her husband Charles of Lynn, MA

Niece: Shannon McQuarrie of Lynn, MA

Nephew: Sean McQuarrie and his wife Nora of Beverly, MA

Grand Nephews: Gavin and Liam McQuarrie

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date due to Covid Virus.

