Knippen, Richard John "Rick"

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Rick Knippen, loving husband, father, brother, and son, passed away at 67 years old in Floral City, Florida.

Rick Knippen was born on April 8, 1953 in Geneva, Illinois. He graduated from Boca Ciego High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, in 1971 and moved to Floral City in 1987. In 1989, he married the love of his life, Sherry Knippen, and spent his days appreciating God, family, and his many friends.

Rick was a creator. He created art with his raw talent and generous heart, always gifting to others. He created, crafted, and constructed spaces that welcomed family and friends and made everyone feel at ease. He created love and happiness in others with the strength of his embrace, the warmth of his smile, the joyfulness of his laughter, and the twinkle in his eye. He created community with the depth of his faith and his unending hospitality.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard. He is survived by his mother, Joan, his wife, Sherry, his three children, Jessica (Chris), Justin (Jennifer), and Cody (Stephanie), his sisters, Chris and Mary (Teddy), his brothers, Jeff (Jane) and Keith (Terry), his grandchildren, Colton (Bethany), Connor, Cameron, Katherine, Jack, Emma, and Tristan, his great granddaughter, Reagan, his aunts, Pat and Anne, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rick was a long-time member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, Florida, and the Knights of Columbus #6391. Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m., at Camp Good Counsel, 8888 E. Gobbler Dr. Floral City, FL 34436. Please bring a chair to allow for greater distancing at the service. Memorial donations in memory of Rick may be made to Good Counsel Camp (8888 E. Gobbler Drive, Floral city, FL 34436).

