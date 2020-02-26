|
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Richard Joseph Gumm , age 75, of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 12:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Interment will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, Florida. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Friday at the Chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to the Lighthouse For The Blind and Visually Impaired, http://www.lighthouse-sf.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Richard was born May 20, 1944 in Queens, NY, son of Charles and Madalan (Zimmerman) Gumm. Richard ( Dick,Gummy,Tz) died February 23, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. Richard worked and retired as a Postal Worker for the US Postal Service. He moved to Beverly Hills, Florida from Great Neck, NY, in 1999. Richard was a NY Yankees and New England Patriots fan and was always willing to help his neighbor. He was a member of the Elks Club in both Great Neck NY and FL, and a Volunteer Fireman in Great Neck, NY.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Sue Wilson and Doris Eames. He is survived by his 4 brothers: Charles Gumm of NJ, Fred (Sandy) Gumm of PA,Tom (Marguerite) Gumm of NY, Jim Gumm of Beverly Hills, FL, and , 2 sisters: Pat (Richard) Lindsey of NH, and Linda (Robert) Olsen of TX, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020