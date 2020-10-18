Richard Joseph O'Connor, 78, of Hernando, FL passed away on October 6th, 2020 at Legacy House in Ocala, FL. He was born to the late Joseph O'Connor, Sr., and Doris (Iceton) O'Connor, on July 24th, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts, and was later adopted by his late stepmother, Catherine (Bresnahan) O'Connor. His early years were spent living in Stoughton, Massachusetts and visiting his Grandfather O'Connor's garden home in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Richard, as a child, developed a love of horses through his family's involvement in both Western Rodeo performance and Thoroughbred horse training. Caring for and raising horses was also a big part of his family farm in Plympton, Massachusetts.
Richard married his beloved wife, Lee (Brillant) O'Connor on December 30th, 1962 in Sharon, Massachusetts. Throughout their 58 years together, Richard and Lee raised two children, Colette O'Connor of Halifax, Massachusetts, and Tracey (O'Connor) O'Grady of Matunuck, Rhode Island. He always found time to play catch, explore nature, and include his daughters in projects that taught them life-skills. Richard and Lee moved to Florida in 1992 from Plympton, Massachusetts.
Family was the foundation of his life. He loved to garden and be out in nature. He worked as a skilled Electronics Technician for much of his life and was owner/operator of his own appliance business in the New England area for many years. For several years he taught HVAC at the Bay State School of Appliances in Canton, Massachusetts. There was no need to call a repair man when he was in the house.
Richard will be remembered for his snappy dressing, watchful eye, and hands-off approach to initiating shenanigans. A true entertainer, Richard loved to sing and host karaoke as "Just Cuz" with his all-around best friend and "partner in crime" Gary Harris.
Richard enjoyed adventuring, locally and internationally, with family. He would dance, snorkel, explore, and SCUBA. Among his favorite things were Minnie-Mouse, Disney trips, giving "head-hugs," playing guitar, sharing music, camping, spending time with Lola, the family pet, and dancing with Lee wherever possible. He was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, and participated in the Eagles alongside his wife, and bravely served our Nation as a Fire Control Technician in the United States Navy.
Along with his parents and stepmother, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph "Bucky" O'Connor. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lee; his daughter, Colette O'Connor; daughter Tracey (O'Connor) O'Grady and her husband James O'Grady; his sister, Theresa Firster of Tucker, Georgia; his brother, Kevin O'Connor and Iris Lawrence of Poland Springs, Maine; his sister-in-law Carole (Halpin) O'Connor (wife of Bucky) of Taunton, Massachusetts, and his six cherished grandchildren, James, Ryan, Leigha, Briana, Dylan and Colin. Richard was loved by his many nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life is being held on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to gather in Richard's memory during that time and share stories, memories, and fellowship with his loved ones. Inverness VFW Honor Guard Post 4337 will be rendering honors at the funeral home at 12:00 PM in honor of Richard's military service. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.