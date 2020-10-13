Richard Joseph Regan of Beverly Hills, Florida, age 86, died peacefully in the Lord's arms on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at home.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Edith Regan, of 12 years, married on October 18, 2008. He was previously married to Millicent Woike in November of 1956. They had four children, James and his wife Annemarie; John and his wife Beth; Lynn and her husband Michael; and Steven and his wife Sharon,11 grandchildren: Kristin, Melissa, Matthew, Erik, Grace, Gunnar, Brendan, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Connor and Anna; 4 great-grandchildren: Amelia, Oliver, Elena and Vincent.

Richard Joseph Regan was born on January 14, 1934, in Flushing, New York, to Joseph William and Doretta Gartleman Regan. He was the oldest of three boys (Robert & William). He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Flushing, New York and graduated from Bayside High School in 1951. Then enlisted in the US Navy in 1954, where he served for 2 years.

For nearly seven decades, Richard began his career as a plumber and steam fitter working for Muschler Plumbing & Heating in College Point in the early days with his father Joseph. In the early 1980's he was the Director of Maintenance and Housekeeping at the House of the Holy Comforter Nursing Facility in the Bronx. He then moved to Florida and continued to work as a plumber for the next 24 years with Nash Plumbing in Coleman, Florida until he decided to retire in 2017.

Throughout his time in Florida he was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs. He loved bowling, camping, hiking and being part of the outdoors. In his youth and early adult life he was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 45 earning the rank of Eagle Scout . And for nearly 4 decades an active leader in the troop serving as scout master and other key leadership roles. It must be noted he was an avid hockey fan as his love for the game began in the 1950's with the New York Rangers and then continued as a staunch supporter of Tampa Bay Lighting as he celebrated their 2nd Stanley Cup the eve of his passing.

"Pop" was a great family man and a loving father, grandfather, social, active man who will be deeply missed for his timely advice and willingness to help others.

No funeral is scheduled at this time due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. However, the family would like to celebrate Richard Regan's life sometime in the near future when it is safe for all to attend.

The family is grateful to the National Cremation and Burial Society in Hudson, Florida for making the arrangements and their compassion during this difficult time.

