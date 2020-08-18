1/1
Richard Joseph Struble
1931 - 2020
Richard Joseph Struble, 88, of Inverness, FL passed away on August 17, 2020 at The Grove Assisted Living. He was born in West Milford, NJ on October 9th, 1931 to George V. and Alice (Whritenour) Struble. He lived in Apshawa District of West Milford Township before moving to Inverness in 1977. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korea during the Korea War.
Richard volunteered at the Apshawa Volunteer Fire Department in West Milford, NJ for 22 years before he moved to Inverness. He joined the Highlands Fire Department in Inverness in 1977 once moving here, and completed 30 years of service by September 2007. Richard was also a member of the VFW Post #4337 of Inverness. He worked as a Security Guard at the Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness for 17 years, before retiring in 1994. He and his wife attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Darlene, who passed away on March 26th, 2020; his sister, Rose Mary Specht; 2 brothers, Robert and Francis Struble, and his granddaughter, Christina Marie Gray. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brenda Conover, Beverly Hills, FL; his son, David, of West Milford, NJ; a sister, Patricia Burd of West Milford, NJ; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Fr. Tim Cummings, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic. Burial with military honors will follow in Florida National Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Friday morning from 9:00 AM until the hour of service.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
