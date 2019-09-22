|
Richard Kenneth Normand, Sr., passed away at his home in Inverness, FL on September 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Richard was born in Holyoke, MA on October 6, 1928 to the late Adjutor "Archie" and Blanche (Richards) Normand. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy where he worked as a Fireman. He was a truck driver for many years and retired from Rountree Transport after twenty years of service. He made Citrus County his home in 1989 and was a Volunteer at Citrus Memorial Hospital for seven years.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Edna Normand in 2007 and his great grand-daughter, Katy Tuck in 2014.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Linda Tuck and her husband Robert Tuck of Floral City, FL; two sons: Richard Normand, JR of N. Miami Beach, FL, Robert Normand and his wife Melanie of Jacksonville, FL and an adopted son, Anthony Verdoni and his wife Christine and their children of Inverness, FL. Richard also has four sisters: Emily Corey, Anne DePalma, Jenny Shoup, Karen Normand; and five brothers: Paul Normand, David Normand, Jonathan Normand, Mark Normand, and Joel Normand. Richard is also survived by five grandchildren: Mike, Cheryl, Jenny, Chris, Kim.; and six great grandchildren: Dylan, Samantha, Sarah, Ava, Robbie and Bradley.
A memorial service with full military honors is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019