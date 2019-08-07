|
|
Richard H. "Rick" Kingsbury, 72 of Homosassa passed away Monday August 5, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and HPH Hospice. He was born Thursday October 17, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Evelyn and Howard Kingsbury and he came here four years ago from Bartlett, Illinois.
Rick was a retired Electrician and was a member of the I.B.E.W. local 701. He was a US Army Veteran and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He participated in the local crime watch volunteer program.
Rick was an avid golfer and belonged to the Men's Golf Association at Southern Woods Golf Club and he was awarded Golfer of the Year in 2018. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed boating and fishing in Clermont. Rick was a huge sports fan, a movie buff and liked to visit the theme parks with his family.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife karyn Kingsbury, a son Rick Kingsbury, Jr (Casey), grandchildren; Benjamin and Katherine, a niece Laura Schweber (Gary) and a nephew Ken Kingsbury (Chauncy).
There will be a funeral service at 11 AM on Thursday August 8th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Friends are invited to visitation with family from 10 AM until service time at the chapel. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa Springs FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019