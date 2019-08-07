Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kingsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Kingsbury


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Kingsbury Obituary
Richard H. "Rick" Kingsbury, 72 of Homosassa passed away Monday August 5, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and HPH Hospice. He was born Thursday October 17, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Evelyn and Howard Kingsbury and he came here four years ago from Bartlett, Illinois.
Rick was a retired Electrician and was a member of the I.B.E.W. local 701. He was a US Army Veteran and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He participated in the local crime watch volunteer program.
Rick was an avid golfer and belonged to the Men's Golf Association at Southern Woods Golf Club and he was awarded Golfer of the Year in 2018. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed boating and fishing in Clermont. Rick was a huge sports fan, a movie buff and liked to visit the theme parks with his family.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife karyn Kingsbury, a son Rick Kingsbury, Jr (Casey), grandchildren; Benjamin and Katherine, a niece Laura Schweber (Gary) and a nephew Ken Kingsbury (Chauncy).
There will be a funeral service at 11 AM on Thursday August 8th in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Friends are invited to visitation with family from 10 AM until service time at the chapel. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa Springs FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now