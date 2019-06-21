Richard L. Kirchaine, 70, of Homosassa, FL passed away June 18, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1949 to Yulee and Mildred Kirchaine in Jacksonville, FL. An Electrician for most of his life, he moved to the area about 40 years ago. Richard enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children Allen Kirchaine, Angel (Craig) Kirchaine Martin, Sandra (Chad) Kirchaine LaBranche, and Joey Kirchaine; step-children Jennifer Hodson and Jessica Hodson; siblings Jane Kirchaine, Barbara (Glenn) Takabayashi, and Yulee Kirchaine, Jr.; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and his longtime friend and caregiver Angie Cason.
Family will receive friends for a graveside service at 1PM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Santa Fe Cemetery in Hampton, FL. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 21, 2019