1/1
Richard "Ed" Ludwig
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Ed) Ludwig, 89, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord.
Richard was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Crystal River, FL. Richard was born in 1930 in Oil City, PA to Richard and Austa Ludwig and was their only child. He and his wife, Bonnie, moved to Florida from Ft. Wayne, Indiana in 1976. He was a mechanical engineer and retired from W.R. Grace, Bartow, Florida in 1986 as Senior Project Engineer.
Richard had a wonderful life! He loved his family dearly. He was married to his sweetheart, Bonnie, for 63 years until her death in 2014. They had 4 children.
Richard always had a strong faith and touched the lives of many people, friends, family and strangers. He was very interested in French bulldogs and took two through therapy dog training classes. The two dogs made many visits to local hospice and other local institutions.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie and his parents Richard and Austa Ludwig. Richard is survived by his four children, Susan Windmiller (Greg) of Homosassa, FL, Richard Ludwig (Rachelle) of Bloomington, IL, Kathleen Warrington (James) of Crystal River, FL, and Mary Frushour (Steven) of Fredericksburg, TX. He is also survived by eight wonderful grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff of Vitas Hospice for their unwavering love and care of our Dad and also all of the support, prayers and good wishes from his friends. Memorial donations in Richard's name can be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Crystal River, FL. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto in charge of cremation arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved