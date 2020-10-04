Richard (Ed) Ludwig, 89, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord.

Richard was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Crystal River, FL. Richard was born in 1930 in Oil City, PA to Richard and Austa Ludwig and was their only child. He and his wife, Bonnie, moved to Florida from Ft. Wayne, Indiana in 1976. He was a mechanical engineer and retired from W.R. Grace, Bartow, Florida in 1986 as Senior Project Engineer.

Richard had a wonderful life! He loved his family dearly. He was married to his sweetheart, Bonnie, for 63 years until her death in 2014. They had 4 children.

Richard always had a strong faith and touched the lives of many people, friends, family and strangers. He was very interested in French bulldogs and took two through therapy dog training classes. The two dogs made many visits to local hospice and other local institutions.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie and his parents Richard and Austa Ludwig. Richard is survived by his four children, Susan Windmiller (Greg) of Homosassa, FL, Richard Ludwig (Rachelle) of Bloomington, IL, Kathleen Warrington (James) of Crystal River, FL, and Mary Frushour (Steven) of Fredericksburg, TX. He is also survived by eight wonderful grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Special thanks to the staff of Vitas Hospice for their unwavering love and care of our Dad and also all of the support, prayers and good wishes from his friends. Memorial donations in Richard's name can be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Crystal River, FL. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto in charge of cremation arrangements.

