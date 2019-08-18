|
|
Richard Lynn Hall, age 62, Inverness, FL passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Richard was born in West Palm Beach, FL on July 31, 1957 to the late Howard L. and Katherine (Lovett) Hall and came to this area in 2001 from there. He served our country in the U. S. Navy, having retired after 21 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Casey Hall (Donna) of Athens, GA and Carrie Hall (James Barnett) of King William, VA; 3 brothers: Howard Hall of Okeechobee, FL, Ellis Hall of Cartersville, GA, Grady Hall, of Palm City, FL; 5 sisters: Katherine Robinson, of Martinez, GA, Joyce Kisker of Daytona Beach, FL, Betty Hall of Grovetown, GA, Wanda Isenberg, Deland, FL, and Glenda Kimball, of Loxahatchee, FL; 5 grandchildren: Tereasa Hall and Tyler Hall of Athens, GA, Ember Barnett, Savannah Barnett and Austin Barnett all of King William, VA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Hall in 2007.
There will be a Celebration of Life offered by the family at a later date. Cremation care with Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019