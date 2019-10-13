Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church,
Beverly Hills,, FL
View Map
Dr. Richard M. Couch


1926 - 2019
Dr. Richard M. Couch Obituary
Dr. Richard M. Couch of Lecanto, FL passed away October 6, 2019 at age 92. He is survived by his loving family; his wife of 64 years, Catharine; his children, son Dr. Richard Crane Couch (Dr. Kathleen), daughters Roberta Woeltz (Anthony), Marjorie Holland (Andrew) and Kathleen Lortie (Michael); and his 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Dr. Couch was born in Troy, PA to Dr. Clarence H. Couch and Bertha Hope Couch on November 29, 1926. He was a graduate of Phillips Andover Academy, Harvard University and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Prior to his education, he served in the United States Army Air Corps (1945-1947).
His professional career began in Largo, FL where he practiced Orthopedic Surgery for 38 years. There he established Orthopedic Residency at Suncoast Hospital, served as Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Department of Surgery and co-founded the University General Hospital in Seminole, FL. In 1996, he then moved to Lecanto, FL to continue practicing Orthopedic Surgery until his retirement.
Dr. Couch was a devoted father and grandfather known for his selflessness and generosity. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, taking a dip in the ocean and working around the house. He is remembered as the caring, intelligent and humble patriarch of the Couch family and will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.
A Celebration of Life for Dr. Couch will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Beverly Hills, FL on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11am.
Funeral arrangements under the compassionate direction of Fero Funeral Home, Beverly Hills, FL. 34465.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution designated to: Vitas Hospice Unit W. Audubon Park Path Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
