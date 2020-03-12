|
Richard "Pappy" Paprzycki, 76 of Crystal River, FL went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Gloria on Monday March 9, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. He was born December 29, 1943 to Frank and Anna Paprzycki in Philadelphia, PA and came here 42 years ago from there. He was of the Catholic faith. Richard was a US Air Force veteran and was retired from the US Army. He was also an active member of the National Guard. Richard was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers fan. He loved to play golf and go fishing.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gloria, his son Richard Paprzycki , and his sister Frannie Stiglich. He is survived by daughters Cathy McGready Dugan, Marie Brotnitsky, Gloria Minnella (Steven) and Lisa Wilber, his brother Joseph Paprzycki (Debbie), 9 grandchildren 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Catholic prayer service will begin at 1 PM on Saturday March 14th at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL with visitation with family beginning at 12 Noon. A graveside inurnment service with military honors will take place at Fountains Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River. In Lieu of Flowers, please support Citrus County local Hospice office. 352-221-9049, or 352- 527-4600.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020