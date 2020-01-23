Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" Sundbo. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Faith Lutheran Church Lecanto , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Dick) Sundbo passed away peaceably January 19, 2020 at the age of 86.

Richard Sundbo was born October 17, 1933 in Beloit, Wisconsin. He was the son of Harold and Hilda (Loveland) Sundbo, who immigrated from Norway. Harold passed away when Richard was 6 weeks old, Hilda later married Albert Olson.

Richard graduated from Memorial High School in Beloit in 1951. He went to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where he got his BA degree and next graduated from Luther Seminary, St. Paul, MN in 1959 with a Masters of Divinity degree. Pastor Sundbo was ordained into the Evangelical Lutheran Church ministry at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit. His first call was in 1959 to the Hawkins Parish in Northern Wisconsin. In February, 1965, Pastor Sundbo accepted a call to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.

In 1968 Richard made a decision to pursue a career linking his pastoral duties to professional human services. He and his family moved to Rockford, Illinois where he was employed by the H. Douglas Zone Center as a counselor in an alcoholism treatment unit. In 1973 Richard earned a Master of Science degree from Northern Illinois University preparing him for his career in mental health services.

In 1975 Richard asked to be removed from the active clergy roster in order to go full time at his new position as Alcohol/Drug Abuse Coordinator with the Portage County Human Services Board in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He remained there until 1981 when he was hired by the Pepin County Human Services Board in Durand, Wisconsin as Human Services Director to oversee the delivery of financial services, adult and children protective services and mental health and disability programs. After a long and fulfilling career as a pastor and community services professional, he retired in 1998. Shortly after that, he and Betty moved to Buffalo Center, Iowa. In 2005 they moved to Homosassa, Florida.

Richard enjoyed many years of deer hunting and pheasant hunting, always working with a dog that he had trained, the dogs were always a part of the family. After moving to Homosassa, Richard started carving, joining the local carving clubs. This hobby gave him great pleasure and all who received a carving from him, always knew that they were getting a very special gift.

Richard was a kind and loving man who was always there for his family, friends and neighbors. Richard is survived by his wife Betty of 64 years and children: Tamara Heath of Crystal River, Erik and daughter-in-law, Gia, of Minnetonka, MN and their 4 children: Erik, Anna, Marie and John and daughter Stacy Fay of Lakeside, OR and her 2 children: Jessica and Zachary and his 2 great grandchildren: Lauren and Isabella.

