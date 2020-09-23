Richard W. Heerwagen, 82, of Hernando, FL, went to be with the Lord on September, 20, 2020, while in the arms of his loving wife, Mary, of 59 years. He was born on September 8, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey to Helen and Richard A, Heerwagen.
In addition to his wife, He is survived by his daughter, Janet DeStefano and her husband Joe of Marlboro, NY; son Richard C. Heerwagen and his wife Lisa of Toms River, NJ; grandchildren, Kathleen Myers and her husband Steven of Ballston Lake, NY, Andrew DeStefano of Newburgh, NY, and Megan Heerwagen of Point Pleasant, NJ; and a great grandson, Anthony Myers of Ballston Lake, NY. He is also survived by two sisters, Arlene Mozzone of Bethlehem, PA and Paulette Robinson of Wylie, TX and well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Heerwagen.
Rich was a Veteran of the US Navy. He was employed by NuCar Carriers as a car carrier in Newark, NJ. He was volunteered for the Citrus County Crime Watch and was in charge of the Citrus Hills Fishing Club for a few years. He was a very active member of his church, Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto.
Rich was loved by many and will be greatly missed for his caring way and especially his humor.
A Funeral Service will be held at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, Route 44, Lecanto, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM with a Visitation starting at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seven Rivers Christian School or your favorite charity
in his name.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.