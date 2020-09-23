1/1
Richard W. Heerwagen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Heerwagen, 82, of Hernando, FL, went to be with the Lord on September, 20, 2020, while in the arms of his loving wife, Mary, of 59 years. He was born on September 8, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey to Helen and Richard A, Heerwagen.
In addition to his wife, He is survived by his daughter, Janet DeStefano and her husband Joe of Marlboro, NY; son Richard C. Heerwagen and his wife Lisa of Toms River, NJ; grandchildren, Kathleen Myers and her husband Steven of Ballston Lake, NY, Andrew DeStefano of Newburgh, NY, and Megan Heerwagen of Point Pleasant, NJ; and a great grandson, Anthony Myers of Ballston Lake, NY. He is also survived by two sisters, Arlene Mozzone of Bethlehem, PA and Paulette Robinson of Wylie, TX and well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Heerwagen.
Rich was a Veteran of the US Navy. He was employed by NuCar Carriers as a car carrier in Newark, NJ. He was volunteered for the Citrus County Crime Watch and was in charge of the Citrus Hills Fishing Club for a few years. He was a very active member of his church, Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church in Lecanto.
Rich was loved by many and will be greatly missed for his caring way and especially his humor.
A Funeral Service will be held at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, Route 44, Lecanto, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 AM with a Visitation starting at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seven Rivers Christian School or your favorite charity in his name.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved