Rita Curley, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away while under the loving care of her daughter and Vitas Hospice Healthcare in Lecanto, FL on November 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Rita was born to the late Luigi and Domitilla (Di Arcangelis) Maconi in Bronx, NY on May 15, 1932. She was married to Matthew J. Curley until his passing in April of 2010. Rita and Matthew made Citrus County their home in 1984 after relocating from Long Island, NY. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills and enjoyed taking part in the activities and volunteer opportunities offered through the church. Rita also enjoyed visiting the Citrus Co. Resource Center twice a week.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Diane Thompsen of Ocala, FL; granddaughter, Michele Thompsen-Welch of Apopka, FL; sisters: Connie and Jean of Beverly Hills, FL and Nellie of Ocala, FL; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Rita was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Curley in 1986.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6, 2019