Rita M. Hahr
1932 - 2020
The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Rita M. Hahr, age 87, of Beverly Hills, Florida, will be held 11 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Rita was born August 4, 1932 in Atlantic City, NJ, daughter of Thomas Sullivan and Hazel Falconer and died June 25, 2020 in Inverness.
She was a Homemaker who was loving, unselfish and giving, raising a family of nine and loved to spend time with her family. Mrs. Hahr was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Rita was preceded in death her parents, husband, Eugene A. Hahr and son Eric Hahr. Survivors include 5 sons, Jeff (Cathy) Hahr, Tom Hahr, Clay (Joan) Hahr, Matt (Kelly) Hahr, Ron (Travis) Hahr, 3 daughters, Chris (Dennis) Goodman, Jennifer Van Cleef, Kaatje (Lee) Wells, 20 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
What a sweet and wonderful woman. I will really miss her being my pal next door. I know she is at peace. My best to all of the family.

christie eubanks
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement-BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bobby Chrisman
