Deacon Robert Bruce Smith, age 81, of Pine Ridge, Florida, passed away May 6, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. A beloved husband, father, papa and brother; Bob was born on October 22, 1937 in Portsmouth, VA to Kenneth and Louetta (Hall) Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Paul's High School in Portsmouth, VA and Pace University in White Plains, NY. Bob worked as an engineer and manager with AT&T, retiring after 30 years. After retirement, Bob was ordained as a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church where he faithfully served for over 30 years.

In 2007, Bob moved to Citrus County from Roswell, GA and found his church home as a deacon at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. Over his life, Bob was member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, and several sports leagues in the many places he called home. Bob had many interests outside the church including reading, fishing and the occasional round of golf.

Bob is survived in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Lenora A. Smith; two children, Kenneth and his wife Myra Smith; Robyn and her husband Eric Smith; one brother, Kenneth Leo Smith, Jr. and his wife Janet; and his three beloved grandchildren, Jeanette, Jessica and Jack.

Visitation will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL, where a rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. Burial will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness, FL.

Arrangements are being handled by Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to his grandchildren's schools. Jeanette & Jessica: St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker, League City, TX 77573 stmarylc.org. Jack: Parent Participation Nursery School, 92 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kailua, HI 96734 ppnskailua.org. Or to the school at his home parish: Saint John Paul II Catholic School, 4341 W Homosassa Tr, Lecanto FL 34461 www.sjp2.us.

