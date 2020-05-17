|
Robert Bretland Smith III of Inverness, FL died peacefully at home on May 9th, 2020 at the age of 77 years. He was born in Elyria, Ohio, attended local schools receiving a 2 year degree from Lorain County Community College in Mechanical Engineering and also attended Kent State University. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and trapping as a child and enjoyed fishing the Withlacoochee River out of Turner Camp. He inherited a set of tools from his grandfather which began a lifelong love of restoring antique cars. His 1914 Model T touring car took national 1st place in 1982. He moved to Inverness, Florida in 1987 where he worked at various Florida Power Corporation power plants on the travel crew. He met and married Toni, his wife of 32 years.
He is survived by his children, Christine McKim, Cheryl Smith, and Candace Brown from a previous marriage and Rhonda and William Davis, daughter-in-law Nicole, grandchildren Ember and Michael, niece Tiffany Briscoe, and nephew Joshua Briscoe from his marriage to Toni. Bob is also survived by his sister Karyl Young, nephews Brett and David Hemminger, great-nephew Alex, and his cousin Andrea Trow.
Cremation arrangements have been scheduled for Robert, who is in the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 17, 2020