Robert Charles Coxe "Bob" (February 08, 1949 -May 29, 2020) breathed his last breath in the early morning of May 29, 2020, in Crystal River, Florida. Bob died as he lived - a loved and important man. Bob was a man in the service of others, most especially to the women for whom he dedicated his life: mother Eleanor, wife Barbara and daughters; Jennifer, Heather and Kelly. For this reason, his daughters lovingly referred to him as Daddy. He was a selfless and humble man of unshakable strength and faith. He was a prankster with a goofy sense of humor, infectious laugh and quick wit. He was as gentle and kind as he was strong. He was a pillar of strength for his family-their rock.
A native and life-long Floridian, Bob was born in St. Augustine, Florida, and raised in Miami, Florida, with his brothers and sisters: Al and Don Coxe and Kathy and Vicki Coston. He was an avid Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricane fan. Upon graduating from Coral Park High School, he embarked on a life of service; he joined the United States Air Force where he served his country in the Vietnam War, and later he served his communities as a firefighter/paramedic in Dade County and Spring Hill, Florida.
During his career as a Lieutenant with the Spring Hill Fire Department Bob was a leader. He served as Union President and was the driving force in securing health care benefits and pensions for his fellow firefighters. He was an active parishioner at St Scholastica catholic church in Lecanto, FL.
In 1971, Bob was married to the love of his life, Barbara Ann "Babette", with whom he raised three daughters. As an accredited sports enthusiast, Bob enjoyed watching, playing and coaching all manner of sports and was successful in passing on his passion for sports to two of his three daughters and one granddaughter. He loved gardening and the outdoors too. These passions he passed along to another of his daughters as well as fond memories of planting food and flowers in their yard while growing up. His open heart extended toward animals as well. He can be remembered for the countless animals that he rescued from rabbits to cats and dogs. All animals approved of him without reservation and none more than the countless dogs he raised and adored.
Bob embodied values, which are no longer in vogue: decency to others, grace in difficult times, faithfulness to Christ, selflessness to the less fortunate, and an unmatched work ethic for his employers. His stoic resolve to fulfill his duty to his family and to Christ was carried out without expectation of praise or gratitude. Bob's values were based in a love of family and God not in the material world. He often stated to his daughters growing up, "we are rich in love and that is what is important in life."
A resident of Homosassa and parishioner of St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Bob is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters: Jennifer Baker of Nashville, Tennessee; Heather Coxe of Homosassa, Florida; Kelly Coxe of South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, granddaughters: Anna Coxe and Lillian 'Lilly Beth" Baker, siblings: Al Coxe of Jasper, Georgia, Don Coxe of Clermont, Florida, and Kathy DeMoya of Ocala, Florida.
Bob will be remembered as our formidable hero who carried everything on his shoulders while giving selflessly to others. The heartbreak his family and friends now feel is testament to the gratitude and love for Bob and the special place he holds in all their hearts. He has earned eternal peace with the Lord. Bob is loved more than words can express and will be missed terribly until he is reunited with his loved ones in Heaven.
Bob will be celebrated at a funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 24th, at 10 am at St Scholastic Catholic Church, 4301 West Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, Fl 34461. He will be buried in Nashville, Tennessee. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL in charge of local arrangements.
Bob will be celebrated at a funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 24th, at 10 am at St Scholastic Catholic Church, 4301 West Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, Fl 34461. He will be buried in Nashville, Tennessee. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL in charge of local arrangements.
