Robert C Skeele "Just Bob" 85, of Citrus Hills, Florida, passed April 24, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on August 7, 1933 in Syracuse, New York the son of Carl and Beulah Skeele. He graduated from Hebron Academy in Maine then attended Ohio Wesleyan University. A lifelong athlete and adventurer, he lived many years in the rocky mountains of Colorado and Green Mountains of Vermont where he was an avid mountaineer, cyclist and alpine skier.
Among his survivors are his four children and their spouses, Sharon Skeele-Hogan and John Hogan of Citrus Hills Fl, Lynn Skeele-Flynn and Thomas Flynn of Gig Harbor Wa, Carl Skeele of Key Largo, Fl, and Robert C. and Pamela Skeele of Syracuse, NY, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
In respect of his wishes a, private scattering of ashes celebration will be held near Aspen Colorado.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Hospice of Marion County
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019