Mr. Robert Donald Ferring, age 77, of Dunnellon, Florida passed on March 19, 2019 in Lecanto, Florida. Robert was born on December 18, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of Donald William and Elaine (Wilson) Ferring. His father was a

In the last summer of his life he was able to return to Iowa with his best friend Bill Horvath and eldest granddaughter. On this trip he returned to Guttenberg, Iowa where his family vacationed. He reminisced about flying planes with his father and helping his family make important business decisions. During this trip it was verbalized by local persons still living in Guttenberg that the Ferring family was remembered, loved and was one that cared for others. Robert was welcomed in Farley, Iowa by cousins Kate Kleeman, Mary Jo Diblasio, and Bill Kiernan where the 250 acre family farm was explored and tombstones dating back to the 1800s of Eva and Michael Ferring were marveled at.

Robert will be missed by those whom he impacted. But now he has returned to a better place with his father, mother, and younger brother "Jimmy". He will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Expressions of sympathy would be appreciated if taken in the form of memorial donations to any charity of persons donating of choice.

