Robert Drafts passed away peacefully March 18th , 2020 in Apopka, FL Born in Peoria, IL June of 1930 during the Great depression he quickly learned the value of hard work, savings and frugality.

After graduating Von Stuben High school in Peoria, Robert joined the Marines, attended boot camp at Parris Island, SC and radio school at Great Lakes, IL. During this time at Great Lakes his mother Anna who was a nurse in Peoria introduced him to a young student nurse Darlene Kirschmann whom he later married and spent the next 67 years of his life with.

Robert started his 33 year career at AT&T in Princeton, IL. They moved frequently as advancements came - living in Springfield, IL, Detroit, MI, New York, NY, Arlington Heights, IL, San Diego CA, Austin, TX and finally Beverly Hills, FL where he resided the longest.

Loving to travel he visited more than 87 countries, with his trip to Africa for Safari and a cruise up the Amazon river starting at the South Pole being his favorites. Robert made it to Switzerland the most times as he was the first generation born of Swiss immigrants in this country.

Among his hobbies were crossword puzzles, gardening and perhaps above all the game of bridge which he took very seriously and only accepted partners of the highest caliber.

Robert could fix anything mechanical or electrical, assembling their first color T.V. from a kit, installing air-conditioning on his 1970's station wagon and writing programs that never existed before on a floppy disk computer. He loved to teach and never turned his back on someone who needed help.

Survived by Robert are his beloved wife Darlene, Sons Robert and wife Vicki of Mena, AK, Timothy and wife Wanda of Poplar Grove, IL and William with his wife Jill of Longwood, FL as well as Grandchildren Theresa, Dean, Dylan and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020

