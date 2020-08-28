Robert Edward Kolmel, 94, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020 at his home. A native of Brooklyn, New York, he was born Dec. 7, 1925 to Gustav and Anna (Jacobs) Kolmel. Mr. Kolmel served and fought for his country honorably and proudly during WWII
in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946.
Bob, as he was known to many, retired from Human Resources with New York Telephone Company, where he enjoyed a long career. Mr. Kolmel moved to Homosassa in 1984 from Springfield, New Jersey with his wife of 27 years and mother of his children, Lois Kolmel, who preceded him in death on March 25, 1993. A devout Catholic, Bob was a member of the Third Degree of the Knights of Columbus and was a charter member of West Citrus Elks Lodge #2693. Mr. Kolmel could make, build and fix anything. His joy in life was doing anything to put a smile on a child's face and he was dedicated to serving the Lord and his community.
In addition to his parents and his wife Lois, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings and most of their spouses, as well as a son, Robert M. Kolmel, of Atlanta, Georgia. Robert is survived by his wife of
23 years, Clara Kolmel of Homosassa, Florida; daughter Raenee Franklin, also of Homosassa, Florida, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Foley of Maryland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, Florida, with Fr. J. Glenn Diaz, Celebrant. Military Honors will immediately follow at St. Thomas The Apostle with the United States Navy and the American Legion Post #155 of Crystal River officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at West Citrus Elks Lodge #2693, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd.,
Homosassa, Florida 34446. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bob's memory to Blessings In A Backpack, in care of Citrus County Harvest, Inc., P.O. Box 82, Lecanto, Florida 34461. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com