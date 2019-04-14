Robert E. Manninen, 75, passed away peacefully March 28 at his retirement home in Inverness, Florida, surrounded by his son and siblings.
Bob was born on April 1, 1943 in Ontonagon, Michigan to Wilho and Ann Manninen of Ewen Michigan. After graduating from Ewen High School in 1961 he attended Northern Michigan University. He served our country in the Air Force, then settled in Fresno and worked with the California Air National Guard. He was a beloved, loving father and an entrepreneur who loved family, cars, boats, and life. After retirement, he and his wife, Judy, traveled the U.S., settling in Florida.
Bob is survived by his son Mike (wife Sara) Manninen Hawaii; two step children Michael Gorden, Stephanie Freeman and their mother Judy, all three California; siblings: Gerry (Rita) Manninen, Minneapolis, MN; Pat (Bob) Franti, Bruce Crossing, MI; Carol (Bryan) Besonen, Trout Creek, MI; and numerous nephews and their families.
Ashes will be interned in Florida National cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a date to be announced. A celebration of Bob's life will be held this summer at Bond Falls, MI, where he made lasting memories.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019