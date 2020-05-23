|
Robert "Bob" J. Eckstein, 79, of Inverness, FL, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at home in the loving care of his family. Bob was born March 1, 1941, in Anderson, IN. He is the second child of Paul and Mary Eckstein. Bob married his childhood sweetheart, Julie (Higi) on October 28, 1961. They moved to Largo, FL in September 1962. They then moved to Inverness, FL in 1976 with their seven children, three boys first, then four girls. Bob was self-employed most of his career as a barber, business owner, and worked in real estate and sales.
Bob was preceded in death by wife, Julie (2017) and leaves behind seven children, Jeffrey (Jeff), Timothy (Tim), Joseph (Joe), Deborah (Debbie), Pamela (Pam), Barbara (Barbie), and Rebecca (Becky); 26 grandchildren (in order) Holly, Geoffrey, Hillary, Todd, Ryan, Sarah, Tyler, Jordyn, Cody, Anna, Megan, Austin, Luke, Haven, Justin, Garrett, Adrienne, Mary Grace, Matthew, Adam, Carly, Roman, Benedict, Josephine, Eva, and Raissa; two great-granddaughters, Addilyn, and Ayla; and three brothers, Don (Peggy) Eckstein of IN, Jim (Nancy) Eckstein of FL, and Jerry (Pam) Eckstein of IN.
Bob and Julie are 40+ year members of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Bob enjoyed boating, pick-up basketball games, motorcycle riding, golfing, men's softball, being with his family, and most of all telling many stories to everyone and anyone. Bob touched the lives of many people with his sense of humor and strong faith all the way to the end.
There will be a walkthrough viewing on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Heinz Funeral Home from
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM with a Closed Rosary to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church (masks are required by all). Private Burial with family will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL or to St. Jude, a charity that Bob supported.
