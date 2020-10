Robert Eugene Shade, age 38, of Brooksville, FL, passed away September 26, 2020 at his home.

Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Memorial services will be held from 4-8 p.m. on November 1, 2020 at the Fort Island Beach in Crystal River, FL.

