Robert F. "Bob" Parkent, 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Vitas (Hospice House) Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, he was born June 17, 1929, to John H. and Katherine (Stauart) Parkent. Robert was a retired plant manager with over 30 years of service and moved to Homosassa 25 years ago. Bob was a member of Crystal River L.O.O.M. #2013 (Loyal Order of Moose), Homosassa West Citrus Elks Lodge # 2693 and Homosassa F.O.E. #4272 (Fraternal Order of Eagles). He loved to play cards several times a week with his fraternal organization friends and also enjoyed fishing and loved crabbing.
In addition to his parents, and sister Coritta Radcliffe, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Parkent. A celebration of Robert's life held at Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa will be announced in the near future. Condolences may be offered at www.wilderfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare (Hospice House), P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019