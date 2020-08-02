Robert François Thibault, 83, died on July 15, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Manchester NH on December 25, 1936; son of the late Aimé and Agnes (Vallée) Thibault. Bob developed a love for baseball on the sandlots of Manchester's West Side. His talent for singing cultivated at a young age, he was formally trained throughout his youth. He attended Ste. Marie and St. Jean Baptiste elementary schools, producing and performing in ice skating shows for the church's benefit. A selftaught figure skater, he promoted, managed, and starred in these shows, alongside members of the Ice Capades performing group.
Robert's vocal abilities became more widely recognized following his winning of the regional Ted Mack Amateur Hour competition (akin to today's America's Got Talent). He regularly performed in variety shows on WMUR TV, WGIR, and WKBR-FM radio. During his high school years, he earned a scholarship to study at the New England Conservatory of Music. A 1954 graduate of Manchester High School West, he co-founded the School's first glee club, which later matured into the earliest West High School chorus. Upon graduation, Robert entered the Armed Services, enlisting in the US Air Force, where he specialized in Communications and played on the baseball and football teams at RAF Woodbridge 605th, in the UK. As lead tenor and soloist for the Air Force Chorus, he traveled the globe. During those years, Robert appeared live as a soloist on radio stations, broadcasting coast-to-coast throughout the United States and Europe.
Following his honorable discharge from the service, Robert embarked on a career in show business. As Enrico DeCurtis, he headlined as a featured vocalist in venues around the world; entertaining in supper clubs and night spots such as Maxim's on the French Riviera, the Copa and the Holiday House in Pittsburgh, the Hawaiian Cottage in Camden, and several others throughout North America, including brief appearances on and off-Broadway. He often remarked that his most memorable singing engagements were those performed for our country's servicemen and women.
Following his retirement from show business, and after a brief stint as a talent agent and voice coach in New York City, he and his wife Cecylia opened a bar and grill on New York's Lower East Side. With the birth of their two children, Elizabeth and Robert, the family moved to Manchester to re-establish roots. There, Robert served as the Director of Management for the Manchester Housing Authority for almost 20 years. He served on the NH Commission for the Arts under Governor Meldrim Thompson, and was part of the team who selected the New Hampshire state song. He participated in the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Pageant, coaching vocalists and serving as a featured performer.
An active member of the NH Republican party, Thibault was part of the leadership team who welcomed the 1972 Richard Nixon Presidential campaign to Manchester. He also sang at events for Presidents Ronald Reagan and Senator Robert Dole, during their respective Presidential campaigns in the 1980s.
An unsuccessful run for Alderman of Manchester's Ward 11 in the early 1970s led to a renewed involvement in children's and other charitable causes. He began a lengthy association with St. Peter's Orphanage and St. Jean the Baptist Church, managing various charitable events on their behalf. His work also included the co-founding of Manchester's Queen City Ski Club with his brother, Alderman Henry Thibault.
Robert (Bob) became a prominent figure at Manchester's West Little League, serving as President circa 1973 and began a coaching legacy that spanned decades, while also providing private pitching and hitting lessons to students ranging from youth to professional levels. He played for and managed local men's teams including a regional College All-Star baseball team. He was later petitioned to help rejuvenate the Jutras Post American Legion baseball team - one he helped reorganize and manage, beginning in 1980. Bob's coaching years were some of the most fulfilling of his life. Many of his players remained close to him until his death. His close friendship with local and nationally-syndicated sports writer Leo Cloutier gained Thibault the opportunity to manage the Manchester Union Leader Annual Baseball Dinner; which, at that time, was the largest privately run Baseball Dinner in the country.
Following a series of health issues, Robert retired to Hernando, FL with Cecylia. In retirement, he played golf and table tennis, remaining most active as a long-time member of the Citrus Hills Pickleball team, where he coached and played almost daily until Parkinson's disease weakened him. In 2018, Robert and Cecylia moved to Atlanta to live with their son and his family.
Robert is predeceased by his sister Rose Lamberti, brothers Raymond Thibault, Gerard Thibault (deceased at 2 yrs.), Roger Thibault (stillborn), Gerard Thibault, and Henri Thibault. He is survived by his wife Cecylia Thibault, his daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Scott Beaton, their children, Nicholas, Rachel, Marissa, and Catherine; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Camilla Thibault, their children,Maria and Emily; along with step-siblings, Roger, Raymond and Helen Laferriere, numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. A Livestream of the funeral mass can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y6fljxd6.