I wish to offer my deepest sympathies to his wife, his children and grand-children on my personal behalf and on behalf of the Thibault Association of America from which he was an active member during many years. He came to our annual gathering in Quebec with his late brother Henry and we always enjoyed seeing them. He stopped coming a few years ago because he was sick but he kept thinking about us. And we did too. He will sure be missed. He had a good, fullfilled life. May he rest in peace. The photo was taken in one of our gathering in 2007 in Manchester.

Hélène Thibault

