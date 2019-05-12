Services Strickland Funeral Home 1901 South Highway 19 Crystal River , FL 34429 (352) 795-2678 Memorial service 2:00 PM Crystal River Village Clubhouse 1601 S.E. 8th Avenue Crystal River , FL Resources More Obituaries for Robert Frank Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert "Bob" Frank

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert "Bob" Frank died on May 4 in Crystal River, Florida. He was born September 30, 1946 to Gordon and Edna (Sill) Frank in Rochester, New York.

Bob loved the outdoors, from fishing on Irondequoit Bay and Lake Ontario with his father and brother in their hometown of Sea Breeze, N.Y., to relaxing on Belizean beaches with Carole, his wife of 39 years. He camped along the St. Lawrence River and knew the best fishing spots in Canada. With the help of family and friends, he built a cottage on a beautiful piece of property on the Indian River in the 1000 Island area.

Born with an entrepreneurial spirit, Bob began working as a child, raising chickens and starting an egg delivery service, complete with business cards. He would go on to work at Dreamland theme park and a local gas station until he enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1966. He served honorably for six years, earning the title of sharpshooter. Following his military service, Bob worked for Eastman Kodak Company. In 1971, his work at Kodak took him to the Colorado Division, a westward adventure that would lead him to success and the love of his life.

Bob's time in Colorado was spent living in and bettering the community of Windsor. He and Carole both served on multiple boards and councils, from the planning commission and town board to the Poudre River Trail Board. Windsor was a community Bob loved and believed in, and only his wife and warmer weather could convince him to move.

That move came when Carole accepted a job near her father in Crystal River, Fla. As of late, Bob spent his days drinking cocktails in the carport and waving to passers by. His dry wit and endearing cynicism worked its way into the hearts of the residents of Crystal River Village and many local restauranteurs.

A glance at Bob's resume shows a life of travel and community involvement. From Yellowknife above the 60th parallel in the Northwest Territories to Tahiti in the South Pacific, and from a myriad of Caribbean islands to hiking the Grand Canyon thirteen times, Bob traveled the world. Through over 30 years service as Windsor's mayor pro-tem, town board member and a member of numerous boards, committees, and councils, Bob worked to leave the world he loved better than he found it.

He would want you to know that he hated this memorial s**t.

More importantly than the accolades and projects, Bob leaves behind a legacy of love. Bob loved his family and his dogs (especially Maize). Bob loved to fish and travel. Bob loved Carole.

He turned cursing into an art form and knew film was better than digital. When told to "begin completing his bucket list" in 2016, Bob replied, "Carole and I have been doing that for almost 40 years." Bob lived his life to the fullest, always with a (strong) Manhattan in hand.

He is survived by a wife, Carole Marie Frank (Pickett); daughters Melissa McNeece (Travis), Laura Owen (Jake) and Sheri Kirkpatrick (Andy); grandchildren Emaleigh, Joshua, Louie, Jesse, Alexa and Julia; sister Carol Frank Brown and brother Gary Frank. Additionally, Bob is survived by Pia Kamuk Nielsen, a Danish foreign exchange student that Bob considered family, and numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Rocco.

A memorial service and celebration of life reception will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Crystal River Village Clubhouse, located at 1601 S.E. 8th Avenue, Crystal River, Florida 34429.

A memorial service and celebration of life reception will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Crystal River Village Clubhouse, located at 1601 S.E. 8th Avenue, Crystal River, Florida 34429.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 12, 2019