Robert Franklin "Bob" Becker, age 89, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL.

He was born December 11, 1930 in Chicago to Franklin George and Julia Marie (Wirfs) Becker.

Bob was a graduate of McHenry Community High School in McHenry, IL, where he played quarterback for the McHenry Warriors football team. Following graduation, he served in the

In McHenry, he was a volunteer for the McHenry Rescue Squad and played in the McHenry Red Devils adult marching band. He worked in construction as a carpenter for many years, both in Illinois and later in Wisconsin, after moving to Manitowish Waters. When he wasn't on the job, he used his carpentry skills to help friends and family complete countless projects, including additions, garages, and cabins, as well as finishing basements and bathrooms, just to name a few.

His favorite hobby was catching the biggest fish - or telling the biggest fish story to friends and family. After retirement, he moved to Florida, where he enjoyed the company of many close friends, who shared his love for a beer and a good laugh. He was known by most as the "Mayor" or "Boss Hogg", nicknames he truly cherished. He especially enjoyed the Christmas drive to buy toys for needy families, an annual event at Mike's Friendly Pub.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Vaughn of Murphysboro, IL; Kathy (Guy) Kammerer of Muskego, WI, and Cindy (Mike) Thompson of Muskego, WI; step-daughters, Helen (Bob) Einer of Naples, FL and Kathy (Joe) Drake of Minocqua, WI; seven grandchildren, Stacia (Chad) Riffe, Lucas (Michelle) Kammerer, Christopher Vaughn, Jon (Dana) Thompson, Erica Thompson, Amanda (Ben) Zindler, and Katie Drake; and four great-grandchildren, Ella and Emmet Riffe, Finnley and Miles Thompson; his sister, Barbara (Robert) Bittermann, and two brothers, Ronald (Monica "Micki") Becker and Larry (Judy) Becker.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Gerry Becker and Helen Becker; his grandson, Benjamin Vaughn; and his brother, Richard Becker.

The family plans to celebrate his life later this year when all can share and pay tribute to their father, brother, grandfather, and friend.

Friends may leave an online tribute message for his family at www.justenfh.com

