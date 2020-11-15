1/1
Robert George Nelson
Robert George Nelson of Inverness passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2020 under the care of his loving wife and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Robert was 102.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois to George and Ann Nelson and grew up in East Troy, Wisconsin.
On November 26, 1942 he married his loving wife Dorothy Sutter (Dottie) whom he shared 77 fabulous years.
They traveled the world extensively and lived in England, Japan, Turkey, South Africa, Portugal, California, Washington, New York and Inverness, Florida.
He proudly served his country in the Air Force and afterwards had a long career with Pan American Airlines until he retired and moved to Inverness.
He enjoyed golfing, cruises/traveling and spending time with friends and family as well as his chocolate milkshakes!
In addition to his loving wife, Dorothy (Dottie), Robert is survived by his two children, Marlies Hahn and Valerie Lipstein, and his three grandchildren, Shane and Vanessa Lipstein and Trevor Nelson.
A private family 'Celebration of Life' will be held when family can travel safely.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, POB 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
