Robert I. Cross, 85, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away January 15, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. Robert was born on August 30, 1934 in Rushville, IN, the son of Everett and Ellen Cross.
Robert was a US Navy veteran serving in Korea. He retired from Coca-Cola, after 35 years of service as a route sales supervisor in Columbus, Ohio. In 1995 he moved to Citrus County, FL.
Robert was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills where he served as a church usher for 17 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Beverly Hills and enjoyed golfing in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kathy Showalter. Survivors include his wife, Nina Cross of Beverly Hills, FL; two sons, Robert Cross Jr. (Debbie) of Jefferson, ME, and Stephen Cross of Beverly Hills, FL; a sister, Barbara Unrue of Wapakenata, OH; four grandchildren; and four stepchildren, Curt Jamison (Jannet) of Boulder, CO, Rick Jamison of Canton, NC, Jerry Jamison (Karin) of Melbourne, FL, and Cindy Boyd (Steve) of Tampa, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, with Father Erwin Belgica presiding. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. Interment at Florida National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020