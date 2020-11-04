1/1
Robert J. Aldrich
1931 - 2020
Robert J. Aldrich, age 89, of Hernando, FL, passed away October 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 3, 1931 in Framingham, MA to Olney and Mary (Clancy) Aldrich and grew up in Milford, MA. After graduating from Salem State College in 1952, Robert served in the Air Force, including tours in Japan and South Korea. In 1956, he began a 30 year career in education, with the majority spent teaching at Wellesley High School where he served as the chairman of the business education department. He received his Master's degree from Boston University in 1958. In 1959, he married Kathleen Leonard of Whitinsville, MA. After retiring from teaching in 1986, Robert & Kathleen moved to Brewster, MA, a special place that had been part of his life since the 1930s. Not ready for full retirement, he worked at Cape Cod Bank and Trust for seven years. Robert and Kathleen moved to Citrus County 18 years ago. He was a member of the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL.
Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years Kathleen A Aldrich; three children, Katherine and her husband Col. Kevin Wild, USMC (Ret), Jessica Aldrich Franklin, Eric Aldrich and his husband James Pearse; one sister, Rita Van Grinsven; and three grandchildren.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salve Regina College, 100 Ochre Avenue, Newport RI 02840. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
