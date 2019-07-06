Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Callahan Sr.. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Pleasant Grove Road Church of Christ Inverness , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert J. Callahan Sr., 75, of Inverness, FL passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his wife and family. Robert (Bob) was born on February 19, 1944 in Queens, NY, son of Warren and Alice Callahan.

Robert began naval service in 1961 and was commissioned on the USS Enterprise. Afterwards, he began a commercial business in Pennsylvania, Darren Painting & Sandblasting, having painted portions of the Verrazano-Narrows bridge and later the successful Callahan Painting (Shamrock) business in New Jersey.

Robert relocated to Inverness, FL with his family in 1989 where he continued his painting business specializing in popcorn ceilings and became a member of the Pleasant Grove Road Church of Christ throughout its formative years. Robert was a staunch member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and supporter of the

Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Robert (Bob) shared his passions in fishing & boating, deer hunting, firearms, and politics.

Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joanne Callahan of Inverness; six children, Diane Humphreys and partner Mike Lawless of Marlton, NJ, Darren Callahan and wife Diane of Waretown, NJ, Robert Callahan, Jr. and wife Christina of Miami, FL, Craig Callahan and wife Laurie of Inverness, FL, Trevor Callahan and wife Amanda of Citrus Springs, FL, and Daniel Callahan of Inverness, FL; sister, Patricia Callahan of Herndon, VA; nine grandchildren, Chase, Logan, Jena, Tyler, Ryan, Ashley, Allison, Hayleigh, Nolan, and James; and two great grandchildren, Lilly and Nathaniel.

