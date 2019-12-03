|
Robert J. Close, Jr. of Lake Panasoffkee, passed away at his home on December 1, 2019 at the age of 82. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. Burial with full military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 12:30 PM. Friends are invited to join Robert's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019