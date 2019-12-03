Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Robert J. Close Jr. Obituary
Robert J. Close, Jr. of Lake Panasoffkee, passed away at his home on December 1, 2019 at the age of 82. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. Burial with full military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at 12:30 PM. Friends are invited to join Robert's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019
