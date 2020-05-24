|
|
Robert Joseph LaVorgna, 95, of Hernando, FL passed away May 18, 2020 at The Grove Health & Rehab in Hernando. He was born in Paterson, NJ on April 9, 1925 to the late Patrick and Maria (Cielo) LaVorgna. Robert was a bakery manager for Grand Union Company for many years, first in New Jersey, and then transferred to Miami, Fl to oversee the opening of a new bakery plant. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He arrived in this area in 2004, coming from Tamarac, FL and was Catholic by faith. Robert was a very avid tennis player who continued playing into his 90's.
He was preceded in death by 7 siblings. Survivors include his loving wife Helen LaVorgna of Hernando, children Robert P. LaVorgna of Hernando, Gay Couch and her husband Jack of Jacksonville, FL. granddaughter Katie Commissaris and great-granddaughter Penelope Commissaris.
Robert's urn will be laid to rest with military honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Cremation with Care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020