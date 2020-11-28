1/
Robert John Duffield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Robert John Duffield, age 77, of Hernando, Florida, will be held Monday, 3:00 PM, November 30, 2020 at the Gulf to Lake Baptist Church. He died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Inverness, Florida. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Sunday November 29, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. He was a Vietnam War Navy veteran. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Service
03:00 PM
Gulf to Lake Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
5054 N Lecanto Hwy
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
352-746-5132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved