The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Robert John Duffield, age 77, of Hernando, Florida, will be held Monday, 3:00 PM, November 30, 2020 at the Gulf to Lake Baptist Church. He died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Inverness, Florida. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Sunday November 29, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. He was a Vietnam War Navy veteran. Arrangements are under the direction of the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory.

