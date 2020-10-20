The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Robert John Little, age 69, of Homosassa, Florida, will be held 5:00 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Pastor Patrick Haas officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 PM until 5:00 PM, Tuesday at the Chapel. The family requests expressions of sympathy taken in the form of memorial donations to Christ's Family Christian Church of Homosassa, FL. Using the giving link at CFCC.church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Robert was born August 6, 1951 in Pawtucket, RI. He was the son of Richard and Ruth (Donovan) Little. He died October 15, 2020 in Orlando, FL.
Robert worked as an independent Insurance Adjustor. He moved to Homosassa, Florida from Weeki Wachee in 2015. Robert loved his family and friends. He also loved to tinker with cars, motorized bikes and anything he could get his hands on. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Rickie Little.
Robert is survived by his wife, Karen Little of Homosassa, FL. As well as 3 sons; Christopher Little of Homosassa, FL… Michael (Nicole) Little of Homosassa, FL… And Bobby (Olivia Van Natta) Little of Inverness, FL… And daughter, Jeannie (Luke Vaughn) Porter of Homosassa, FL… Along with his brother, Ronnie Little, sister, Roseanne Little, and two grandchildren; Trinity and Owen Porter.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.