Robert K. "Ken" Clanfield, 84, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Fri., April 19, 2019 at his home. A native of Chicago, IL, he was born April 17, 1935, the only child to Robert and Myrtle (Johnson) Clanfield. Ken, as he was known to many, served his country proudly and honorably in the United States Army during the Berlin Wall era, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Mr. Clanfield enjoyed a long and successful career as an electronic component salesman with Arrow Electronics of Chicago, IL and moved to Homosassa over 20 years ago from Schaumburg, IL. Ken was a member of First United Methodist Church of Homosassa. He dearly loved traveling by cruise line, gardening, jazz music, airplanes and a good bottle of red wine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Candace Clanfield in 2005.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Joan Elizabeth Clanfield, Homosassa; sons Robert, William (wife Kathleen), and Paul Clanfield; daughters Amy Spencer and Donna and Luann Carra; grandchildren Ryan, Willam and Brent Clanfield; Meredith Ginther (husband Ken) and Emma Spencer and sisters-in-law Judith Sorenson, Trude Knutson and Susan Yungmann (husband Mark).

A celebration of life for Mr. Clanfield will be held on Thurs., May 2, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL with Rev. Chris Kirk officiating, and the Florida Army National Guard and Citrus County All Veterans Honor Guard rendering military honors. Inurnment will follow on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.