Robert (Bob) L. Buck, 89, Inverness, FL passed away March 22, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Arbyrd, Missouri on June 11, 1929 to the late James Buck and Ina Lou (Layne) Buck. Bob was a Journeyman Machinist working on automation equipment in St. Louis, Missouri. He arrived in this area in 1979, coming from O'Fallon Missouri. He was Baptist by faith, and enjoyed Cardinal baseball, golfing, fishing, and hunting, Bob was a long time member of the Inverness Golf and Country Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, "Bea" Nunnery Buck; daughter Donna Martin and her husband John of Inverness; brother Sam Buck of Missouri, sisters Loretta Moore of Texas and Barbara Suber of Arkansas; son, Wayne Nunnery of Illinois; 3 grandchildren: Scott, Michael and Todd Martin; 4 great grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Graydon Buck and sister, Georgia Hogeland. Robert served our country honorably in the U.S. Army.

His urn will be laid to rest on Monday May 6, 2019 at 11 AM. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with military honors. Family and friends attending National Cemetery service to meet at Chas. E. Davis funeral home at 10:00am on May 6, 2019. Cremation care arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

