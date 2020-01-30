|
|
Robert L. Griffin, Floral City, FL, passed away January 27th, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, at the age of 68. He was born to the late Leroy and Louise (Braddock) Griffin on December 19th, 1957 in Maddock, North Dakota. He worked as an Electronic Engineer for Sparton Electronics for 21 years.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon, of 25 years; his son, Samuel, of Inverness; his three daughters, Tara (Mike) McKendry, of Inverness, Bobbie Lee Griffin, of Inverness, and Ashlea (Joseph) Lagger, of Lecanto; his brother, Pete (Donna) Griffin, of Floral City, FL; his brother in law, John (Debbie) Blaszczyk; his two sister in laws, Debbie Blaszczyk and Mary (Rick) Pericht; his 10 grandchildren, Brianne, Cynzia, Skylar, Kaeleb, Logan, Molly, Daxter, Kyla, Jameson, and Michael; and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Matteo; and many nieces and nephews. Robert will be missed by many.
Robert moved to the Floral City area in 1962 from North Dakota and created many beautiful memories here. He enjoyed air-boating, fishing, gigging, and hunting.
Robert's celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Family and friends are welcome to gather before the service starting at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Robert will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020