Robert L Horrell, 90, passed away Sept 7, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital.

He was born July 30, 1930 in Dorchester, MA to Lloyd and Margaret (Doherty) Horrell. Preceded in death by daughter Leslie. Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, Son Keith (Rachel), daughters Valerie Hess (Adam) and Susan Blond-heim, grandchildren Ian, Sean and Maggie, and brother Michael (Debbie).

A Korean war veteran, he served aboard the USS Mount McKinley as an electronic technician and participated in various amphibious operations directed by ship's staff, including the evacuation of Marine Corps, other military units and over 100,000 North Korean refugees at Hungham, North Korea, which was completed on Christmas Eve 1950.

He was employed by the National Security Agency, by RCA on the Atlantic Missile Range, at Grand Bahama Island and Cape Canaveral; several government contractors and retired in 1987 from Naval Ship Systems Command, being the Priorities Allocation Officer. He retired again in 1994 after seven years operating a computer parts depot for NORTEL Corp.

He was a Knight of Columbus, and served as Grand Knight, Financial Secretary, and Faithful Comptroller in Councils in Maryland. He also served as a cubmaster, various positions with the YMCA's Indian Guide and Indian Princess pro-grams in Maryland. Locally, he was a member of the Nature Coast Maryland Club.

A Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas the Apostle Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one's favorite charity. Arrangements by Wilder Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store