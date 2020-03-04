Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Saine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Saine, 89, of both Inverness, FL and Muncie, IN, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Waters Edge Nursing Home, in Muncie. He was born on May 1, 1930 in Tullahoma, TN, to the late Wade and Lucy (Wooten) Sain. He moved to Muncie in 1957.

Robert was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the Army Airborne Infantry from September 7, 1948 until May 9, 1952. He was in active duty in North Korea. After his tour in service, he met and married Vaudie "Pat" Berry. They were married for 59 years, before her passing in 2018. Both Mr. Saine and his wife retired from Marhoefer Packing Company in Muncie, and moved to Inverness after Robert was disabled in a car accident in 1974. Mr. Saine was a member of the East Cove Community Club; the American Legion, Post 253, in North Webster, IN; Highway 44 Church of God, Mountain Assembly, in Inverness; as well as True Light Baptist Church, in Muncie. He was the church grounds keeper in FL for 17 years and a Trustee of the church for many years. He took pride in caring for the grounds, enjoyed fellowship with his brothers in Christ, and fishing.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers: Elmer, Bufford, Jay, and Wade Sain; 2 sisters: Irene Brown and Martha Brooks; and the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Vaudie "Pat" Saine.

Robert is survived by his step-daughter, Glynda Beeson (special friend, Gary Walls), of Muncie, IN; grandson, Joey (Libby) Beeson, of Elwood, IN; great-granddaughter, Taylor Beeson, of Marion, IN; 3 step great-grandchildren: Michael, Caleb, and Hannah; 3 step great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dora Sain, of Murfreesboro, TN; several nieces and nephews; and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at True Light Baptist Church, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also at the church, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting



Robert L. Saine, 89, of both Inverness, FL and Muncie, IN, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Waters Edge Nursing Home, in Muncie. He was born on May 1, 1930 in Tullahoma, TN, to the late Wade and Lucy (Wooten) Sain. He moved to Muncie in 1957.Robert was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the Army Airborne Infantry from September 7, 1948 until May 9, 1952. He was in active duty in North Korea. After his tour in service, he met and married Vaudie "Pat" Berry. They were married for 59 years, before her passing in 2018. Both Mr. Saine and his wife retired from Marhoefer Packing Company in Muncie, and moved to Inverness after Robert was disabled in a car accident in 1974. Mr. Saine was a member of the East Cove Community Club; the American Legion, Post 253, in North Webster, IN; Highway 44 Church of God, Mountain Assembly, in Inverness; as well as True Light Baptist Church, in Muncie. He was the church grounds keeper in FL for 17 years and a Trustee of the church for many years. He took pride in caring for the grounds, enjoyed fellowship with his brothers in Christ, and fishing.Robert was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers: Elmer, Bufford, Jay, and Wade Sain; 2 sisters: Irene Brown and Martha Brooks; and the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Vaudie "Pat" Saine.Robert is survived by his step-daughter, Glynda Beeson (special friend, Gary Walls), of Muncie, IN; grandson, Joey (Libby) Beeson, of Elwood, IN; great-granddaughter, Taylor Beeson, of Marion, IN; 3 step great-grandchildren: Michael, Caleb, and Hannah; 3 step great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dora Sain, of Murfreesboro, TN; several nieces and nephews; and friends.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at True Light Baptist Church, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also at the church, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.