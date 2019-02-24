Mr. Robert Lester Simms, age 54 of Homosassa, Florida, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Homosassa, FL. He was born July 20, 1964 in Tampa, son of Robert Simms and Patsy (Tucker) Ellis. He was a Christian by faith. Robert was a mechanic who could fix anything and according to his family was a Jack of all trades. He was a hardcore rock and roller who loved music, especially Ozzy Osbourne, and to party. But most of all Robert was devoted and loved his little girl Sara.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother James. He is survived by his loving daughter, Sara L Simms; 2 brothers Byron Ellis and Scott Wilson and 2 sisters, Lisa Rouse and Sherry Reeves.

