Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Robert L. Simms


1964 - 2019
Robert L. Simms Obituary
Mr. Robert Lester Simms, age 54 of Homosassa, Florida, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Homosassa, FL. He was born July 20, 1964 in Tampa, son of Robert Simms and Patsy (Tucker) Ellis. He was a Christian by faith. Robert was a mechanic who could fix anything and according to his family was a Jack of all trades. He was a hardcore rock and roller who loved music, especially Ozzy Osbourne, and to party. But most of all Robert was devoted and loved his little girl Sara.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother James. He is survived by his loving daughter, Sara L Simms; 2 brothers Byron Ellis and Scott Wilson and 2 sisters, Lisa Rouse and Sherry Reeves.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
